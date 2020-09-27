Lady Dutch sweep ECC
ST. MARYS — For the second time in less than a week, the St. Marys tennis team swept cross-town rival Elk County Catholic Friday afternoon.
This time around, the Lady Dutch’s 7-0 victory came on ECC’s home courts at Benzinger Park. And just like last Monday’s win on the clay courts at St. Marys high school, the Lady Dutch swept singles play to secure the overall win before doubles action began.
St. Marys got 6-0, 6-0 wins from Samantha Hayes and Lilia Lion against ECC’s Audrey Dornisch and Gina Bush at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Brooke Henry bested Lydia Anderson, 6-3, 6-4 at third singles, while Rachel Fleming upended Lady Crusader Marcella Dollinger, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles action, St. Marys’ top two teams of Emma Gavazzi-Mya Klaiber and Hannah Winseck-Lydia Ehrensberger each came away with 8-2 wins. The Lady Dutch duo of Kiley Williams and Breanna Marconi paired up for an 8-0 win at third doubles.
Both teams are back in action Monday. St. Marys (4-0) travels to Bradford, while ECC plays at Johnsonburg.
Dutch golfers go 1-2
ST. MARYS — With the District 9 Boys Golf Championships set to begin today at Bavarian Hills, St. Marys hosted a quad-match on its home course Friday that featured Ridgway, Elk County Catholic and Kane.
Kane came away with the team victory with a 5-man score of 226. Ridgway also bested the Dutchmen, 233-245, while St. Marys technically got a forfeit win against ECC with had just three golfers for the match.
Ridgway’s Eric Christoff and St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin shared medalists honors after carding rounds of 38. The Kane duo of Max Bizzak (40) and Curt Barner (41) weren’t far behind that duo, while Ridgway’s Collin Porter also posted a 41.
Rounding out the Elkers’ scoring were Sean Fitch (47), Kole Asti (53) and Logan Jordan (54), while Cole Cousins (48), Ethan Schlimm (49), Holden Housler (52) and Brayden Clyde (58) played for the Dutchmen.
Aiding in Kane’s victory were Carter Carlisle (44), Derek Peterson (50) and Bryce Bizzak (51).
Elk County was led by Mark Kraus’ 47. Crusaders Andrew Seltzer and Logan Karlik shot 64 and 66, respectively.
States hole-in-one
DuBOIS — Ken States recorded his second career hole-in-one on Sept. 18 at Treasure Lake’s Silver Course.
State used a 7-iron to ace the 150-yard, par-3 12th hole. It was witnessed by Thomas Kalgren and Phong Worths.
Feldman hole-in-one
BROCKPORT — Ron Feldman recorded a hole-in-one over the weekend while playing at Scottish Heights Golf Course.
Feldman aced the 114-yard 4th hole with an 8-iron. The hole-in-one was witnessed by Don Carlson.