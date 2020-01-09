Brockway tops Red Raiders
EMPORIUM — The Brockway girls basketball team won their third game in a row with a 57-31 victory over Cameron County on the road Thursday night.
With the win, the Lady Rovers move to 6-5 on the season, as head coach Dick Esposito noted his team’s defensive performance after the opening quarter was the difference in the game.
Cameron County led 15-14 after the opening quarter, but from then on it was all Brockway, as the visitors held a 15-4 edge in the third quarter to take a 29-19 halftime lead before outscoring the Lady Red Raiders 11-8 in the third and 17-4 in the fourth to win going away.
Selena Buttery paced the Lady Rovers with a double-double, scoring a game-high 20 points while grabbing 15 rebounds.
Morgan Lindemuth followed with 17 points behind three three-pointers, while Danielle Wood added a double-digit night with 12 points, as both Lindemuth and Wood had five assists in the win.
Brockway is back in action Saturday as it travels to face Coudersport at 3 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll features a handful of bowlers form both youth and adult leagues.
Melia Mitskavich bowled a game of 265 in the DuBois Lanes Junior League to garner a spot on the list.
In the Physical Fitness League, it was Michelle Buskirk bowling a 247 game to make the honor roll.
Sherry Wolfgang earned a spot on the honor roll out of the Beaver Meadow League by bowling a game of 235.
A pair of bowlers made the honor roll out of the Town & Country League, as John Hilliard led the way with a 276 game on his way to recording a 776 series while Ray J. O’Donnell followed with a game of 274.
The Scotty’s Donuts Classic League also saw two bowlers make the list, as Ryan Mitskavich earned a spot with a 279 game, while Kevin Freas made the list with a 777 series.