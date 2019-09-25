DuBois netters fall to Altoona
ALTOONA — The DuBois girls tennis team suffered a 5-0 loss on the road against Altoona Wednesday afternoon in a makeup of Monday’s postponed match.
At No. 1 singles, Jessica Askey suffered a 6-2, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Alese Rinker.
Alex Volpe was defeated by Morgan Stevens at No. 2 singles by a score of 6-0, 6-0, while Grace Askey lost in the No. 3 match 6-1, 6-0 to Emma Skelley.
In doubles action, Lauren Milletics and Olivia Reed were defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Eve Hogon and Isabella Frand in the No. 1 match.
At No. 2 doubles, Rachel Kister and Steph Juarez lost 6-0, 6-2 against Alyson Hollingsworth and Sophia Caputo.
DuBois returns to the court today for a match on the road against Punxsutawney at 3:30 p.m.
Lady Dutch sweep Warren
WARREN — St. Marys made up a postponed match from Monday as it went on the road and secured a 5-0 sweep of Warren Wednesday.
Samantha Hayes picked up a win at No. 1 singles for the Lady Dutch, defeating Maddie Rodgers 6-0, 6-0.
Davan Lion followed with a 6-0, 6-0 win of her own over Kaity McCracken in the No. 2 match.
At No. 3 singles, Lilia Lion topped Sydnie Cochran by a score of 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles action, Brooke Henry and Lydia Ehrensberger won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-0 over Madalynn Perry and Kamryn Moore.
Rachel Fleming and Breanna Marconi defeated Amanda Gray and Rylie Yeager 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 2 doubles match.
St. Marys returns to the court today on the road against Clearfield at 3:30 p.m.
Pirates top Cubs, 4-2
PITTSBURGH —The Cubs were officially eliminated from postseason contention Wednesday night, shortly before reliever David Phelps threw the second of two wild pitches in the eighth inning that led to a 4-2 loss to the Pirates, their eighth consecutive defeat.
The elimination became official when the Brewers beat the Reds 9-2 to clinch at least the second National League wild-card berth.
A frustrating season for the Cubs (82-76), who were only two games out of first place in the NL Central on Sept. 17, continued in the eighth when relievers Brad Wieck and Phelps issued consecutive walks and Phelps followed with two wild pitches and allowed a sacrifice fly by Erik Gonzalez to seal the loss.
With the likelihood of elimination, manager Joe Maddon went through on his plan to pull first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the third. Rizzo had been playing with a sore right ankle that originally put his season in doubt.
Second baseman Ben Zobrist was lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth.
Jon Lester pitched six innings of two-run ball and finished his 2019 season with a 13-10 record and 4.46 ERA —his highest since 2012, when he had a career-worst 4.82 ERA with the Red Sox.