Lady Dutch fall in OT
HOLLIDAYSBURG — The St. Marys girls basketball team was defeated 61-58 in overtime on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Dutch led 18-13 after the opening quarter and took a slim 23-21 lead into the half.
St. Marys then stretched their lead in the third thanks to 11 points from Kyla Johnson in the quarter, as they took a 42-32 lead into the final quarter of play.
Johnson finished with a game-high 21 points for the Lady Dutch.
In the fourth quarter, Hollidaysburg knocked down six three-pointers to tie the game and send things into overtime.
In the extra period, all seven of the Lady Tigers points came from the free throw line as they secured the come form behind victory.
Hollidaysburg finished the night with 11 three pointers and four scorers finishing in double figures.
Megan Quesenberry added 11 points for St. Marys in the loss, while Allison Schlimm finished with nine.
The Lady Dutch return to action Friday at home against Brookville.
CUP loses Zacherl, Ortz to injury
CLARION — Clarion wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced Wednesday that due to injuries sustained earlier in the season, Golden Eagle wrestlers Brock Zacherl and Taylor Ortz will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
Neither has competed since the Cliff Keen Invitational earlier this month.
The program hopes Zacherl and Ortz will be eligible for a medical hardship and an extra year of eligibility, which they intend to apply for at the appropriate time.
“We’re disappointed that Brock and Taylor won’t be able to compete with us for the rest of the season,” Ferraro said. “We will look to the rest of our lineup to step up this year, and we hope to have both guys back in the future.”
Both Zacherl and Ortz were NCAA qualifiers in 2018, with Zacherl also reaching the NCAA Championships in the previous two seasons as well. Zacherl reached as high as fifth in the national rankings this season after an impressive showing at the Cliff Keen Invitational, while Ortz continued his ascendance with an exceptional performance there as well.
