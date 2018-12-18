DuBois rifle moves to 2-0
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The DuBois rifle beat beat Northern Cambria for the second time in less than a week, this time upending the Colts on their home range 1305-1116 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Keith Fatula led the DuBois victory with a 280. Alex Long added a 265, while Courtney Weidow (257), Alexandria Howard (256) and Kassie Uplinger (247) rounded out the DuBois scoring.
Uplinger’s score was a personal best. Teammate Janee Waxler also posted a personal best with a 216 despite not factoring into the team scoring.
Northern Cambria’s best score was a 255 by Tayloy Lefferts.
In the junior varsity match, DuBois notched its second win against the Colts this season with a 268-242 victory.
Jeremy Wolfgang tied his personal best with a 94 to lead the DuBois JVs. Zach Garman had a 91, while Samantha Muth posted a personal best 83.
Trace Chordas led the Northern Cambria JVs with an 82.
DuBois is now off until Jan. 3 when it hosts cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic.
Rovers blast Rams, 53-20
JOHNSONBURG — The Brockway wrestling team bounced back from a tough loss against Port Allegany last week to rout host Johnsonburg, 53-20, Tuesxday night.
The Rovers won 10 of the 14 weight classes, earning six points in seven of those victories.
Brockway jumped out to a fast 18-0 lead as Garrett McClintick (195) and Hayden Thompson (285) sandwiched forfeit wins around a first-period pin by Justin Smith in his first bout of the year.
Johnsonburg’s Derek Peterson and Rover Mark Palmer then traded forfeits at 106 and 113, respectively. Brockway’s Dominic Inzana and Adam Stine followed with back-to-back falls to give the Rovers a commanding 36-6 lead.
Inzana decked Cole Norling in 1:01, while Stine pinned Caden Smiley in 4:44. Teammate Anthony Glasl followed with a 17-2 technical fall of Nolan Shaffer. Johnsonburg got six points back at 138 where Cole Haight pinned Garret Park in 4:12.
Rover Tino Inzana pulled out a tight 6-4 win against Dalton Stahli at 145 before the teams continued to trade wins over the final four bouts.
Brockway got wins from Noah Bash (160) and Eric Johnson (182) over that stretch, while Rams Cole Casilio and Tyler Watts came out on top.
Bash beat Isaac Zimmerman, 6-2, while Johnson decked Christian Krug in 33 seconds in the night’s final bout. Casilio scored a 12-3 major decision against Linkin Nichols, with Watts notching a 14-6 major decision of Andrew Hickman.
Brockway is back in action this evening at home against Hollidaysburg, while Johnsonburg hosts Clarion and Cranberry in a tri-match on Friday.
