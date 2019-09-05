Area Golf Result
DuBOIS — The Golf Nuts played at DuBois Country Club Wednesday as the foursome of Fred Rowels, Tom Murray, Bernie Gudalis and Dave Shobert shot a 369 to take first place.
Second place went to Emory Keith, Dave Beane, Tom Maloney and Dick Platt with a 378.
In third were George Heitzenrater, Frank Foulkrod, Tom Haag and Dave Heltman three shots back with a 381.
Rowels and Murray tied for first with 40 quota points, while Beane and Gudalis tied for third with 38.
Rowels posted the low gross score of the day with an 86, as the Golf Nuts will return to action next week at Clarion Oaks Golf Course at 10 a.m.