DuBois JV softball results
ALTOONA — The DuBois junior varsity softball team captured a 13-1 victory at Altoona on Thursday.
Aleigha Geer pitched 5 innings for the win. She gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out five.
Olivia Johnson, Morgan Felix and Alex Volpe each had two hits to lead the Lady Beavers offensive attack. Shyanne Lundy also launched her second home run of the year deep to left field in the game.
DuBois is scheduled to play at Punxsutawney today.
High school trap league results
Three matches were held last week in the area high school trap shooting league.
Last Monday (April 9), Brockway beat Kane, 119-107.
Jaacob DeBerti led Brockway with a 21, while Emery Faith, Shane Neiswonger and Isaac Painter each had a 20. Mike Drall, Matthew Gaston and Tanner Pearce each posted a 19.
for Kane, Philip Shipe and Jake Walker led the way with a 22 and 21, respectively, with Conner Morgan (19), Robby Bernhard (16) and Aaron Schellhammer (15) backing them up. Marcus Gregg, Dominic O’Rourke, Kolton O’Rourke, Ronald Reynolds, and Dylan Swanson all finished with a 14.
The St. Marys North squad captured a big 136-119 victory against Ridgway on Tuesday night. The match featured two perfect scores of 25 — one for each team by St. Marys’ Jonny Steis and Ridgway’ Chase Pontious.
St. Marys had its Top 6 shooters all score in the 20s. Steis was backed by Logan Logan Bobenrieth (24), Robbie Bobenrieth (22), Luke Caskey (22), Layton Paropacic (22) and Mitchell Troha (21).
As for Ridgway, Haley Barnes (21) and Austin Geitner (20) joined Pontious in the 20s. Johney Riger (18), Baily Schatz (18), Nicole Moore (17) and Deven Papa (17) rounded out Ridgway’s scoring.
On Thursday evening, St. Marys South knocked off Kane, 129-116.
Zac Ginther led St. Marys South with a 24, with Nathan Caggiano (22), Katelynn Decker (22), Daniel Dumich (21) and Stephen Rupprecht (21) also shooting in the 20s. Cole Grazioli and Daniel Greenthaner each posted a 19.
On the Kane side, Shipe led the way with a 22 again, while Ian O’Hara had a 21. Michael Miller (19), Mason Taylor (19), Conner Morgan (18), Allen Edinger (17) and Jacob Jensen (17) rounded out Kane’s scoring.
Bristol race suspended
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson will have to wait another day to try to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.
The race at Bristol Motor Speedway was postponed until Monday because of heavy rain with Larson out in front. Racing was halted three times Sunday due to wet weather.
Action is scheduled to resume Monday at 1 p.m.
Larson led 74 laps when the race was halted on lap 204, just 46 laps from it becoming official. NASCAR hopes to complete all remaining 296 laps, although the forecast calls for more rain and possibly snow.
Larson seemed to have found his groove on the track before the third and final red flag came out. NASCAR waited about an hour before officially postponing the race with a forecast of steady rain for the remainder of Sunday night.
“It’s hard to get a rhythm with all the rain and stuff and then getting out of your car and getting back in,” Larson said.
