Lady Crusaders beat Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic softball team ran its record to 9-6 with a 12-1, 6-inning win at Brockway Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Crusaders scored three times in the first before breaking the game open with a five-run third to go up 8-1. Elk County then scored single runs in the fourth and fifth before putting the 1-run mercy rule into play with a pair of runs in the sixth.
Jenna Weisner led the ECC attack, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Rosina Nero was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Hannah Barnett added a triple and RBI, while Maggie Disnmore and Sady VanAlstine each had two RBIs.
Barnett got the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on four hits in six innings of work. She struck out seven and walked two.
Leah Lindemuth, Mackenzie Overbeck, Morgan Rendos and Emma Cavalline each had a hit for Brockway.
Elk County travels to DuBois Central Catholic today, while Brockway (1-13) hosts Smethport Saturday morning.
Punxsy sweeps Lady Raiders
PUNXSUTAWNEY — In a doubleheader at Harry Noerr Field, Punxsutawney’s Penn State softball recruit Kylie Lingenfelter started a doubleheader sweep of Brookville with a one-hitter, then had to get the final two outs to preserve the sweep.
It was 10-0 and 7-4 for the Lady Chucks, who improved to 18-1. The Lady Raiders fell to 4-9 going into today’s home game with Clarion.
In the opener, Lingenfelter struck out 12 of the first 13 batters she faced before walking Megrah Suhan, then Julie MacWilliams’ infield single broke up the no-hit bid. She wound up with 14 strikeouts.
At the plate, Lingenfelter went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in. Toya Jones doubled twice, including knocking in the game-ending runs two batters into the bottom of the fifth to enact the 10-Run Rule.
Mia Lingenfelter was 2-for-3 with a double.
In the nightcap, the Lady Chucks took a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh — Brookville was the home team with the scheduled makeup game — with pitcher Elliott Ferrent on the mound.
But Brookville rallied as Leah Kammerdeiner walked to start the seventh. After a strikeout, Dani Maring singled and Emily Kramer singled to load the bases. Aleah Ames followed with a single to score Maring.
That brought in Lingenfelter, who gave up a single to Carlie McManigle to make it 7-3. With Lauren Hergert batting, Emily Kramer came home on a wild pitch to cut it to 7-4, but Lingenfelter sealed the deal by whiffing Hergert and Suhan.
McManigle had three hits with a double to lead the Lady Raiders while Ames singled twice. Kammerdeiner doubled.
Sarah Weaver homered for the Lady Chucks while Grace Aikins had three hits, two RBIs and a double.
