LL All-Star softball changes
DuBOIS — The two District 10 Little League All-Star softball games scheduled for Wednesday have both been moved to Heindl Field in DuBois that day due to concerns over field conditions with rain forecasted through the middle of the week.
DuBois was scheduled to play at Brookville and St. Marys at Punxsutawney that day. Now, DuBois and Brookville will battle at 6 p.m. at Heindl, with the St. Marys-Punxsy game to follow
The winners and losers will then play each other on Friday.
DuBois YMCA Golf Classic
DuBOIS — Registrations are being taken for its 28th Annual DuBois Area YMCA Family Golf Classic being held at the DuBois Country Club on Friday, July 26.
The $95 entry fee includes 4-man scramble tournament play and cart, use of driving range, hot dog lunch and dinner buffet, and a door prize. An informational flyer and registration form is available at www.duboisymca.org on the News page.
If you have questions or wish to register by phone, call Paula DuBois at 375-9622.