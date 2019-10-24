Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The pins were flying once again on the lanes as several area bowlers recorded scores high enough to make the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
In the Town & Country League, Zack Caruso (287), Dylan Fremer (279) and Kyle Stoddard (277) all rolled games that earned them honors.
The Scotty’s Donuts Classic League also saw a trio of bowlers post games to earn honors in Bill Bergman (279), Andy Werner (278) and Matt Klebacha (276).
Jeff Krach also recorded a 278 game in the Sunday Mixed Couples League, while Bill Barry had a 276 game in the Gold Even League.
Vikings beat Redskins, 19-9
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook had 171 total yards and the game’s only touchdown, helping Kirk Cousins beat his old team on the first try and carrying the Minnesota Vikings to a 19-9 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.
Cook, the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage, rushed 23 times for 98 yards and caught five passes for 73 yards for the Vikings (6-2) in their fourth straight victory.
Cousins went 23 for 26 for 285 yards without a turnover against the Redskins (1-7), who drafted him in 2012 and made him the full-time starter in 2015.
Case Keenum, the quarterback Cousins replaced, had his return to Minnesota spoiled by a concussion that kept him out of the second half. Keenum also lost a fumble on a first-quarter sack. Rookie Dwayne Haskins threw an interception deep in Minnesota territory when the Redskins trailed by only seven points.
Another former Vikings standout, Adrian Peterson, had 14 carries for 76 yards and in the process moved up to sixth place on the NFL’s career rushing list.