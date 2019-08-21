DuBois netters fall to Altoona
ALTOONA — The DuBois girls tennis team suffered a 5-0 defeat on the road at the hands of Altoona Wednesday.
In singles action, Jessica Askey was topped by Alese Rinker in the No. 1 match by a score of 6-0, 6-2.
Rachel Kister fell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles to Morgan Stevens, while Eve Hogar topped Lauren Milletics 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match.
At No. 1 doubles, Grace Askey and Alex Volpe fell 6-1, 6-2 to Emma Skelley and Isabella Frank.
DuBois head coach Lori Sabatose noted that her team played a competitive match against a strong Altoona team and added she is looking forward to today’s match.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Claire Shaffer and Olivia Reed were defeated by Sophia Caputo and Alyson Hollingsworth by a score of 6-1, 6-2.
With the loss DuBois drops to 1-1 on the year, as the Lady Beavers are back in action today at home against St. Marys at 5 p.m.
Lady Dutch sweep Warren
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team secured a third sweep in as many days to open the season, defeating visiting Warren 7-0 Wednesday afternoon.
In singles action, Sam Hayes, Davan Lion and Lilia Lion all picked up their third 6-0, 6-0 wins of the season.
Hayes topped Maddie Rogers in the No. 1 match, while Davan Lion beat Kaity McCracken at No. 2 singles and Lilia Lion defeated Megan McGuinness in the No. 3 match.
Brooke Henry finished off the singles sweep for the Lady Dutch, topping Sophie Olson 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 4 match.
In doubles action, Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming teamed up to beat Maddy Perry and Kamryn Moore in the No. 1 match by a score of 8-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Breanna Marconi and Kiley Williams secured a 8-2 win over Rylee Nuhfer and Sydney Cochran.
Mya Klaiber and Emma Gavazzi defeated Katie Moore and Jackie Peterson 8-2 in the No. 3 doubles match.
St. Marys head coach David Lion noted that Warren is a good team and he is looking forward to playing them again.
“The conditions were windy which made it tough but the Lady Dutch singles players handled it well,” Lion said. “These ladies know their role, step up to play at the first ball topped and never let up.”
He added that he was equally proud of his players in the doubles matches who all worked together and played aggressively to win their matches.
The Lady Dutch return to the court today on the road against DuBois at 5 p.m.
Ridgway golfers top Brockway
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys golf team secured a resounding 163-227 victory over Brockway in a match at Laurel Mill Golf Course Wednesday.
The Elkers were led by Zack Zameroski, who posted the low round of the day with a 37.
Eric Christoff followed with a 39, while Greg Simon shot a 41 and Collin Porter rounded out Ridgway’s scores with a 46.
Dylen Coder led the way for the Rovers with their lone sub-50 score of the day as he finished his round with a 44.
Lance Dowdall followed with a 54 for Brockway while Daniel Shugarts shot a 64 and Carter Nichols rounded out Brockway’s scorers with a 65.
Derek Petterson also competed for Ridgway and finished with a 47, while Kole Asti (50), Sean Fitch (61) and Cole Norlin (70) rounded out the Elkers competitors at the match.
Area Golf Results
EMPORIUM — The Golf Nuts played at Emporium Country Club Wednesday as the team of Emory Keith, Tom Haag and Terry Crawford took first place with a 271.
Second went to George Heitzenrater, Charlie Muth and Dave Heltman with a 278.
In third place were Dave Beane, Tom Murray and George Sherry one shot back at 279.
Emory Kieth was first with 46 quota points while Jake Seese and Les Schlosser tied for second with 40 and Crawford had 39.
Keith posted the low gross score of the day with a 78, as the Golf Nuts return to action at Green Meadow Golf Course next week at 11 a.m.