Fed League playoff bracket set
DuBOIS — The 2019 Federation League playoffs are set to begin Tuesday with a best-of-three series between the fourth and fifth place teams from the regular season.
Rossiter (4th) and Brookville (5th) will play in the series with Game 1 at Rossiter Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Game 2 in Brookville Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The if-necessary Game 3 would be back at Rossiter on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The second round features a pair of best-of-seven series’, as the winner of the Rossiter-Brookville series will take on DuBois, the top seed from the regular season.
The other series will pit Pulaski, the second seed, against third-seeded Sykesville, as both series’ will begin Sunday.
Blue Sox swept in ICL finals
BROOKVILLE — Visiting Kovacik Insurance of Blairsville ripped out a doubleheader sweep of the Brookville Blue Sox to win the Indiana County Junior Legion baseball title Sunday afternoon at McKinley Field.
Blairsville, the second-place team during the regular season, beat the Blue Sox 13-3 in the first game, going all seven innings, then 10-Runned its way to the title in the second game with a 17-2 rout to claim a berth in the Western Regional Tournament this weekend in Homer City.
The Blue Sox, the top seed in the playoffs, finished the season with a 20-6 record.
Hunter-Trapper Ed course
PENFIELD – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a Hunter Trapper Education course at the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry Annex building Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24, from 6-9:30 p.m.
This is a two day course and participants must attend both days to pass the course. This course is required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to purchase a hunting license.
Class size is limited to the first 40 students to register. To register, log on to the Game Commission website and click on Hunter Education and then on calendar and go to July 23 and register for the class located at Moshannon State Forest.
For more information or assistance, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596 or email ajdsylvis@verizon.net.
The class is free of charge paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this course to be able to purchase a hunting license.
Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Craig Bukousky and Jim McAfoos took first place with a score of 56 in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
In second was the twosome of Harry Steele and Greg Kennis Sr. one shot back with a 57.
Third place went to Mike Weber and Tyson Kennis with a score of 58.
Bukousky posted the low gross score of the day with a 32, while he was closest to the pin on the second hole, made the longest putt on hole four and had the closest third shot on the No. 6.