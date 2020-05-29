Area golf results
FERN — The “Golf Nuts” played Hi-Level Golf Course in Fern Wednesday, and the quartet of Fran Inzana, Frank Foulkrod, Tom Haag and Dave Heltman captured first place with a team total of 355.
Second place went to Les Schlosser, Tom Murray, Bob Radekar and Dick Platt with a 362, while. Emory Keith, John Kruse, Mike Ross and Ed Pasi came in third with a 365.
Foulkrod took low gross score of the day shooting a 7 over par 80. Quota Points were Foulkrod 47, Tom Mortimer 46, and Kruse 44
Next week’s play is at Hunter’s Station in Tionesta.
NCAA offers plan to reopen
The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus during a pandemic.
The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as June 8.
The NCAA’s Division I Council voted last week to l ift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.
Schools have already started putting plans in place to test athletes, coaches and staff for coronavirus and implement social distancing. The NCAA says its plan is offered as guidance, consistent with federal and local public health guidelines.
The college football season is scheduled to start around Labor Day weekend, with a few games being played the Saturday before the holiday weekend. There is to be a full slate of games from Sept. 3-7.