DAMS wrestling ends season
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team closed out its season with a trio of matches last week.
The Beavers beat Brockway, 39-10, on Thursday, then split a tri-meet on Saturday — winning against Punxsutawney, 36-28, and falling to Hollidaysburg, 42-24 — to finish the year with a 4-5 record.
On Thursday, the Beavers got pins from Samson Deeb and Carter Wilson against Brockway. Also recording wins were Brandt Bash, Garett Prontock, Kraig Bowser, Max Dombroski, and Erick Guzman.
In exhibition action, Bash recorded a fall.
Deeb and Wilson also notched wins Saturday in the win against Punxsy, as did teammates Antonio Giambanco Mikey Federici, Garett Prontock and Kraig Bowser.
In exhibition action vs. the Chucks, Giambanco picked up a pin, while Prontock also won.
In the final dual meet of the season against Hollidaysburg, Deeb and Wilson recorded falls, while Giambanco, Bash and Prontock also secured win.
Owen McCleary recorded a fall in exhibition action, while also Prontock up a victory.
“Overall, I was happy with our season,” said DuBois coach Beau Bash. “We were lucky just to have any season at all during the pandemic. Understandably, we had several wrestlers opt out this year due to health concerns. On top of that, we had no 9th graders on our roster and competed against several teams that had quite a few 9th graders in their lineups.
“I felt like our guys wrestled to the best of their ability this year, and I am really looking forward to getting most of these guys back next year and building on the progress we made this year.”
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Perfection was recently reached on the lanes, as Zack Good rolled a 300 game in the Town & Country League and headlines the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
In the Scotty’s Donuts Classic, Brian Doel recorded a 774 series, while Kevin Freas had a 279 game. Brad Young had a 278 game in the Owens-Brockway League, and Kyle Shannon rolled a 773 series in the Gold Even.
At the youth level, Amanda Decker posted a 234 game in the DuBois Juniors.