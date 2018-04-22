PSU-DuBois softball swept
MONACA — The Penn State DuBois softball team was swept by host Penn State Beaver Sunday afternoon.
Beaver won by scores of 14-0 and 15-0, with those games ending in five and four innings, respectively. The sweep complete a rough weekend for DuBois, which lost four straight to Beaver by a combined score of 57-6.
DuBois managed just four hits in the opener. Samantha Satterlee went 2-for-3. Autumn Shaffer and Morgan Uhl also had singles.
The visitors mustered just two hits in the second game, with Cierra O’Shell and Koren McCullough each smacking singles.
Penn State DuBois (3-17, 3-15 in PSUAC) closes out its regular season Thursday at Penn State New Kensington — a team DuBois swept a doubleheader from back on April 10.
The teams will pick up a suspended game tied 12-12 after four innings at 3 p.m., then play a full game after that.
MLB has 26th postponement
ATLANTA (AP) — Major League Baseball had its 26th postponement of the season when the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves were washed out Sunday, the most related to weather through April since the commissioner’s officer started keeping records in 1986.
There were also 26 postponements through April in 2007, but one game then was called off following the death of St. Louis pitcher Josh Hancock.
Rain began falling at SunTrust Park late Sunday morning and was forecast to continue through the afternoon and night. The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on May 28.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said the rainout will give his players a well-timed rest — even though he was hoping his team could build on momentum gained from Saturday night’s 4-3 last at-bat win.
Predators beat Avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Mattias Ekholm ignited the offense early with the first goal by a Nashville defenseman in the series, Pekka Rinne stopped 22 shots and the top-seeded Predators advanced to the second round with a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 on Sunday night.
Austin Watson, Filip Forsberg, Nick Bonino and Viktor Arvidsson also scored to help the Predators move on to face Winnipeg. They were 3-1-1 against the Jets in the regular season.
Nashville removed any sort of drama with two goals in the opening period and two more in the second to hush the capacity crowd. Rinne was on his game in notching his fourth career postseason shutout.
Andrew Hammond ran out of magic in net, allowing five goals. The third-string goaltender nicknamed “Hamburglar” had 44 saves during a Game 5 win in Nashville to extend the series. But he couldn’t turn back a formidable Nashville offense that won a second straight playoff contest in Denver. Before this, the Avalanche hadn’t lost two straight at the Pepsi Center since early December.
Watson tormented Colorado with four goals and seven points in the series. In all, 11 of Nashville’s forwards had at least a point over six games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.