Otto rallies past ECC girls
DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team used a big fourth-quarter to upend visiting Elk County Catholic, 40-31, Wednesday night.
The Lady Crusaders held a slim 27-26 lead entering the fourth but were outscored 14-4 in the final eight minutes as they went cold from the field.
Julia Aikens led ECC with eight points, while Tami Geci and Tori newton added seven and six, respectively. Katie Sheeler scored a game-high 19 for Otto, with Kayley Heller joining her in double digits with 11.
Elk County is back in action tonight at Port Allegany.
OTTO-ELDRED 40, ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 31
Score by Quarters
ECC 5 10 12 4 — 31
Otto 6 7 13 14 — 40
Elk County Catholic—31
Gabby Weisner 1 0-0 2, Julia Aikens 3 1-2 8, Lucy Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, Tami Geci 3 1-2 7, Sydney Alexander 2 0-0 5, Tori Newton 2 2-4 6. Totals: 12 4-8 31.
Otto-Eldred—40
Katie Sheeler 6 6-7 19, Reilly Rought 0 2-3 2, Morgan Dalton 2 0-0 5, Kayley Heller 5 0-0 11, Bri Heller 1 1-3 3, Anna Merry 0 0-0 0, haley Cousins 0 0-0 0, Emmalee Sheeler 0 0-0 0, Suzie Roonsville 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-11 40.
Three-pointers: ECC 3 (Aikens, Klawuhn, Alexander), Otto
DAMS wrestling wins
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team beat visiting Redbank Valley, 36-27, Wednesday night.
Carter Wilson recorded the Beavers’ lone pin, while Antonio Giambanco, Samson Deeb, Jeff Morris, Kraig Bowser and Erick Guzman also had wins.
In exhibition action, Giambanco, Max Dombroski and Guzman all recorded falls, while Brandt Bash also picked up a win.
DuBois (1-0) will wrestle Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola in a tri-meet at the DuBois Area Middle Schoo Saturday at noon.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Just a pair of bowlers posted scores high enough to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Ed Strosky had 279 game in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, while Jackie Mitskavich rolled a 666 series in the Town & Country League.