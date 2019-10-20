DuBois takes 2nd at OLSH Invite
CORAOPOLIS — The DuBois girls volleyball team finished second out of 15 teams at the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Invitational Saturday.
DuBois went 5-3 in pool play to earn the fifth seed heading into the bracketed portion of the tournament.
The Lady Beavers then defeated fourth-seeded Nashannock in the quarterfinals, 25-15, before defeating top seed Philipsburg-Osceola, 28-26, in the semifinal round.
In the championship match, DuBois fell short against state-ranked Ft. Cherry by a score of 28-26 to finish as the runner-up in the tournament.
The Lady Beavers return to the court Tuesday on the road against Brockway.
Steelers LB Chickillo arrested
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers backup linebacker Anthony Chickillo is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after being arrested early Sunday.
According to court documents, Chickillo was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and charged with simple assault, property damage and harassment. The 26-year-old was released on $10,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.
Team spokesman Burt Lauten said the team is aware of the incident and is still gathering information. Chickillo, a five-year veteran, has one tackle and half a sack in three games for the Steelers this season, playing primarily on special teams.