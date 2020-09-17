Lady Beavers edge Punxsy
DuBOIS — Coming off back-to-back losses earlier in the week, the DuBois girls tennis team got back to its winning ways Thursday with a hard-fought 4-3 victory against visiting Punxsutawney.
Punxsy won three of the four singles matches, but DuBois swept the three doubles contests to come away with the overall victory. The match came down to No. 1 doubles, where Lady Beavers Grace Askey and Stephanie Juarez knocked off Jadyn Mcmahon and Emily McMahon, 8-4, for the deciding point in the match.
DuBois also got a singles win from Olivia Reed, who bested Allie Meko, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 3.
In other doubles action, DuBois’ Rachel Kister and Reed beat Hannah Pearce and Kaylin Smith, 8-2, at No. 2, while the duo of Claire Shaffer and Cassie Lanzoni upended Lady Chucks Hailey Smith and Lexi Matts, 9-3, at third doubles.
Punxsy got singles win from Chloe Presloid (6-0, 6-1 vs Askey) at No. 1, Jadyn McMahon (6-3, 3-6, 10-8 vs. Juarez) at No. 2 and Kendal Johnston (6-4, 7-5 vs. Lydia Dixon) at No. 3.
Lady Dutch hammer Kane
KANE — The St. Marys girls soccer team used a big first half to roll past host Kane, 7-2.
St. Marys netted five of its seven goals before the break and had seven different goal scorers in the game.
Therese Guido opened the scoring for the Lady Dutch when she found the back of the net off a pass from Carlee Ginther 16 minutes in. Gianna Surra added to the lead when she scored off another pass by Ginther. Teammate Abby Erich made it 3-0 when she scored on a header off a corner kick taken by Surra.
St. Marys held that 3-0 lead late in the first half when Kane finally got on the board with a goal by Sadie Walter. The Lady Dutch weren’t done scoring themselves though, as Izzy Catalone found the net with two minutes left in the half, while Ginther converted a penalty kick with 30 seconds remaining to make it 5-1 at the break.
The scored remained that way past the midway point of the second half until St. Marys’ Jayna Sette scored on a rebound after Ginther had an initial shot turned away by Kane keeper bailey Hummel. Teammate Emily Mahoney later capped the Lady Dutch’s scoring when she found the net near the top of the box.
Walter added her second goal with two minutes remaining to set the final score. Olivia Eckels and Anna Lundin again split time in net. Eckels made six saves while playing into the second half. Lundin had five stops in her time in net.
St. Marys (2-0) plays Bradford in its home opener on Saturday at noon.
Chucks edge Rovers, 1-0
BROCKWAY — The Punxsutawney boys soccer team edged host Brockway 1-0, Thursday night at Frank Varischetti Field with the Chucks’ lone goal coming on a penalty kick.
ECC boys blank NoPo, 6-0
KERSEY — The Elk County Catholic boys soccer team blanked Northern Potter, 6-0, Thursday night at Angela Huey Memorial Field in Kersey.
Anthony Messineo led ECC’s offensive attack with a pair of goals, while Eddie Messineo, Percy MacDonald, Timmy Brannock and Tanner Pasi also found the back of the net.
Ryan Jovenitti and James Foradora combined on the shutout in net.