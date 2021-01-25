DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Some snow showers around this evening. Then a wintry mix expected overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Some snow showers around this evening. Then a wintry mix expected overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.