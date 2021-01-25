DAMS wrestlers drop two
The DuBois junior high wrestling team competed in a tri-match Saturday and lost to both Philipsburg-Osceola (47-12) and Clearfield (36-22).
Against P-O, Samson Deeb recordup a technical fall, while Brandt Bash had a major decision. Erick Guzman also picked up a win. In exhibition action, Guzman, Antonio Giambanco, Jeff Morris and Max Dombroski all notched falls, while Bash and Morris also recorded a decision.
Bash had DuBois’ lone pin in the setback to Clearfield, with Deeb, Kraig Bowser and Guzman all collecting victories as well. Deeb also won an exhibition match.
DuBois (1-2) wrestles Altoona tonight at home at 7 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at the high school. The varsity match between the schools will take place a the same time in the main gym. The Beavers then host Brookville Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Both matches will be streamed on the DuBois Area School District home page.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll is headlined by a pair of girls who put up some big scores at the youth level in the DuBois Juniors League, where Melia Mitskavich rolled a 259 game as part of a 764 series and Morrigan Decker had a 235 gam.
In the adult leagues, Jeff Sedor had a 296 game in Division 1 of the Litts Club, while Chuck Dietz a 279 game in Division 2 of the league. Carl Haymaker also posted a 278 game in Owens-Brockway Mens League, and Casey Wolfe recorded a 277 game in the Sunday Mixed Couples.
Jackie also rolled a 248 game as part of a 684 series in Division A of the Sportsman League.