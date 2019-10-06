DuBois sweeps Lady Wildcats
MILL HALL — The DuBois volleyball team kept its undefeated season alive with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-19 sweep on the road over Central Mountain Saturday.
Sydney Kaschalk and Kaylee Sadowski led the way with 14 and 10 kills respectively for the Lady Beavers (12-0) in the sweep.
Hannah Ray and Alayna Cornelius combined to finish with 24 digs, while Cate Gregory closed out the match with 38 assists and a trio of aces.
DuBois returns to the court Tuesday for a match at home against Brookville at 7:15 p.m.
Area Golf Result
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a shamble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
First place went to Butch Martell, Mike Slimmer, Ray Lockitski and Joe Geppart.
In second place were Burt Schenk, Joe Smith, Dave Radaker and Terry Stockdale.
The foursome of Jack Amick, Jim Kyler, Jerry Sanko and John Showers took third.
Fred Gustafson had the closest second shot on the fourth hole, while Martell recorded the closest third shot on No. 13 and Doug Powell made the longest putt on the 16th hole.