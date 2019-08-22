Earnhardt Jr. returns to track
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. still plans to compete in the Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31, despite a recent plane crash.
Earnhardt Jr. posted his update on Twitter late Wednesday night, saying his lower back is sore and swollen. He’s receiving daily treatment “solely to get well to race.”
Earnhardt, his family and two pilots escaped a burning plane that veered off the runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee last week.
Earnhardt won NASCAR’s most popular driver 15 straight times from 2003 through 2017. He retired two years ago and is an NBC racing analyst.
Darlington is Earnhardt’s one race this season.
NFL game on shortened field
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers are playing their exhibition game in Canada on a shortened field out of concern for the safety of the field.
The game in Winnipeg on Thursday night is being played on an 80-yard field with the goal lines starting at the 10-yard lines and no kickoffs. Teams are receiving the ball at their 15-yard line.
The NFL said the field passed inspection on Wednesday, but both teams had concerns about the condition of the end zones, where the goal posts for CFL games are usually located.
That led to the decision to shorten the field.
The Raiders decided to move one of their two home exhibition games to Winnipeg in a move that saved them $500,000 in rent at the Oakland Coliseum.