Rovers defeat Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE — The Brockway boys basketball team used a dominant first half to power its way to a 54-39 victory on the road over Curwensville Friday night.
The Rovers opened the game by outscoring Curwensville 19-8 in the opening quarter before holding a 17-10 edge in the second to take a 36-18 lead at the half.
Alec Freemer powered the team in the opening half with 14 of his game-high 19 points, while Jon Wood added eight points in the first behind a pair of three-pointers.
Wood finished the game with nine points while Lewis Painter added seven in the victory.
Brockway (3-6) continued to add to its lead with a 13-8 edge in the third quarter before the Golden Tide closed the gap with a 13-5 edge in the final quarter of play to bring the final margin to 54-39.
Brockway is back in action Tuesday as it plays host to Ridgway.
DCS splits road games
CLYMER — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams split games on the road against Calvary Clymer Baptist Friday night as the girls won 22-10 while the boys were defeated 56-39.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the opening eight minutes before taking a 14-2 lead into the half.
DuBois Christian School was led by Fiona Riss with 12 points, while Gabby Meholick added seven points in the win.
In the boys game, DCS fell behind 17-9 after the opening frame and trailed 29-18 at halftime.
Colin Thomas paced the Eagles with 14 points, while Gabe Hoover added double figures with 10 and Zaden Thomas and Adam Mowery chipped in six points apiece.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday on the road against Belleville Mennonite.
District 9 competitive cheer
DuBOIS — The District 9 Competetive Spirit Championships were held at DuBois Saturday afternoon as a pair of Tri-County Area squads secured titles.
In the medium divison, it was Ridgway coming away with a title to earn a state bid, while Elk County Catholic claimed a state bid by winning the title in the large divison.
St. Marys earned an at-large bid to the state championships in the small divison.
The other champions crowned were Moniteau in the small division and Keystone in the co-ed division.
Moniteau and Karns City will also compete at states.
DuBois Dream lose opener
DuBOIS — The DuBois Dream suffered a 105-104 loss at the hands of the visiting Chautauqua Hurricane in the season-opener Saturday night.
A full game recap will be available in Monday’s edition of the Courier Express.
Penguins G misses call up
MONTREAL (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins minor league goalie Casey DeSmith missed a chance to join the NHL team in Montreal on Saturday because he lost his passport.
The Penguins wanted to promote DeSmith from the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for Saturday’s game against the Canadiens while they let Tristan Jarry rest at home before hosting Florida on Sunday. Pittsburgh called on DeSmith, who has played 50 games for Pittsburgh over the past two seasons, but the 28-year-old couldn’t find the paperwork to travel internationally.