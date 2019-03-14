Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a pair of perfect games from Chris Sharp and Dan McIntosh, as Sharp accomplished the feat in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League on his way to a 792 series, while McIntosh bowled his 300 in the Industrial League’s Division 1.
Alson in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, Cam Tilson earned a spot on the honor roll with a 289 game, while Shawn Gregory posted a game of 280 to also make the list.
In the Sportsman’s League Division A, Mike Hayward posted a series score of 776 to stake his name on the honor roll.
Bill Solada bowled a game of 290 on his way to posting a 770 series in the Industrial League’s Division 2.
