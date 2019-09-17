Lady Beavers top Johnsonburg
DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team secured a 5-2 victory over visiting Johnsonburg Tuesday evening.
The Lady Beavers swept all four singles matches in the win, as the visitors’ only two wins came at No. 2 and 3 doubles.
Jessica Askey defeated Madison Amacher by a score of 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Alex Volpe won 6-0, 6-0 over Rachel Buhite in the No. 2 match.
At No. 3 singles, Grace Askey came away with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kendal Mehalko, as Lauren Milletics finished off the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 win in the No. 4 match over Alex Cummings.
In doubles action, Olivia Reed and Rachel Kister came back from a 4-1 deficit to win the the No. 1 match over Amacher and Buhite by a score of 9-7.
Mehalko and Cummings teamed up to defeat Lydia Dixon and Thalia Dawson 8-3 at No. 2 doubles, while Alex Hodgon and Chloe Trumbull beat Claire Shaffer and Jessica Hnat 8-3 in the No. 3 match for the Ramettes’ second win.
“I had a few girls in their first varsity match and they did well,” DuBois head coach Lori Sabatose said.
Both teams return to the court Thursday at 3:30 p.m., as DuBois hits the road to face Bradford, while Johnsonburg plays host to Brockway.
Brockway shuts out Keystone
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team jumped out to a 5-0 first-half lead on the way to a 8-0 victory over Keystone at home Tuesday night.
Jared Marchiori had a pair of goals in the first half, while Noah bash, Dylan Antonuccio and Garrett Park added tallies in the opening 40.
Linkin Nichols, Eli Fremer, Marchiori and Bash all had assists in the first half.
In the second half, Noah Adams scored on a Noah Bash assist, Eric Young added a goal on a Dylen Coder assist, and Jonathan Knox scored on an assist from Fremer.
Lewis Painter and Park combined to keep a clean sheet in goal for the Rovers.
Brockway hosts Elk County Catholic in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader Thursday at 7 p.m.
Brookville sweeps Punxsy
BROOKVILLE — Looking to build some momentum heading into the second half of September, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team made short work of visiting Punxsutawney Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders turned in a solid effort in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Punxsutawney, improving to 4-2 going into Thursday’s home matchup with DuBois Central Catholic.
Next week, it’s off to Clearfield Monday and St. Marys Thursday.
“Everybody played, everybody was in the game,” Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz said. “Our serving was good and that’s what we need, our serving and our passing to be consistent for us to run our offense and we did a nice job with that.”
Lauren Hergert was strong at the net with 10 kills and seven blocks.
“Lauren was aggressive at the net,” Reitz said. “She was on top of her game and all over the balls that were tight to the net. We’ve been trying to get her to do that and she was all over it.”
Also for the Lady Raiders, Morgan Johnson and Leah Kammerdeiner each had four kills. Mackins had three kills and two blocks.