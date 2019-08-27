DuBois netters sweep Bradford
DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team moved to 3-1 on the season with a 7-0 sweep of visiting Bradford Tuesday.
The entire match was played with eight game pro sets to finish before impending rain.
In singles action, Jessica Askey defeated Lauren Baldwin in the No. 1 match, while Rachel Kister topped Reece Norcross 8-1 at No. 2 singles.
In the No. 3 match, Lauren Milletics secured a 8-0 win over Alisia Dansberger, as Grace Askey picked up an 8-0 win over Tyler Hillyard in the No. 4 match.
In doubles action, Olivia Reed and Alex Volpe teamed up to top Baldwin and Norcross 8-2 in the No. 1 match.
At No. 2 doubles, Claire Shaffer and Stephanie Juarez secured an 8-2 win, while Camryn Bailey and Kaylee George won by forfeit in the No. 3 match.
“Excellent performance by Jessica Askey and Lauren Milletics. I was also proud of Claire Shaffer and Stephanie Juarez. It was the first time they played together and they did very well at 2 doubles,” DuBois head coach Lori Sabatose said.
The Lady Beavers are back in action Thursday on the road against Brockway at 3:30 p.m.
Brookville golfers top Brockway
BROOKVILLE — Shooting a season-best four-man score of 202, the Brookville Raiders golf team topped visiting Brockway by 29 strokes at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
David Cable led the Raiders (2-2) with a 43 with Hayden Osborne (51), Bryce Rafferty (54) and Ian Pete (54) rounding out the team’s scoring. Also playing were Patrick Diedrich (57) and Isaac Wolfe (71).
Leading the Rovers, who shot a 231, was Dylan Coder’s 46. Daniel Shugarts (52), Lance Dowdall (65) and Elijah Snell (68) completing the team’s scoring. Carter Nichols (70) also played.
The Raiders visit DuBois Country Club again on Thursday to face DuBois. Next Wednesday, the Raiders are home at Pinecrest to take on Ridgway.
Lady Chucks win golf match
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney girls golf team picked up six wins in a home match Tuesday, topping DuBois, Brookville and Curwensville while earning forfeit wins over Brockway and Ridgway.
The Lady Chucks finished with a team score of 215, led by a 50 from Kiersten Riley as they finished nine shots ahead of second place DuBois.
The Lady Beavers were led by Maddie Gray and Sarah Henninger as both golfers shot rounds of 51 on the day.
Sophia Seduski followed with a 59 while Rylee Werner rounded out DuBois’ scorers with a 63.
Brookville finished third with a 276, as Audrey Barrett (62), Rilee Kelly (69), Reagan Ganoe (70) and Karlee Stiver (75) scored for the Lady Raiders.
Curwensville followed with a team score of 294 led by Briana Swindell with a 64 as Hailey Conklin (74), Maizy Hoover (76) and Lauren Tozier (80) also scored while Taylor Simcox competed and shot a 84.
Silvia Pisarchick posted the low round of the day with a 49 for the Lady Rovers, while Macie Smith also competed for Brockway and shot a 76.
Laney Gilmore led Ridgway with a 54, while Kaitlyn Amacher (68) and Alexa Steis (83) also competed for the Lady Elkers.
All six teams return to action for a match at Brockway Thursday at 3 p.m.
Black/Red/White scrimmage
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School girls volleyball team will host its annual black/red/white scrimmage Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
The scrimmage is free and open to the public.