Newton scores 1,000th point
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic senior Taylor Newton reached the 1,000-point milestone in the third quarter Friday night at home against Brockway, but it was 12 points from junior Brooke Bauer that really helped the Lady Crusaders pull out a hard-fought 35-30 victory.
Brockway (2-4) opened the game strong and led 16-10 after one quarter. The Lady Crusaders countered with an 11-4 advantage in the second quarter to take a 21-20 lead into the half.
Elk County (4-1) pushed that lead to 31-24 after three quarters, but the Lady Rovers battled their way back within three points at 32-20 with around a minute left to play.
However, Brockway had its chances to pull even but missed a couple close-range shots as ECC hit three free throws during that closing stretch to seal the victory.
Newton entered the night needing 11 points to reach 1,000 hit that mark with on the nose with a hoop in the third quarter before ending the night with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Julia Aikens chipped in six points for ECC.
Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood each scored nine for the Lady Rovers, with Buttery adding nine rebounds. Ciara Morelli and Morgan Lindemuth chipped seven and five points, respectively. Macie Smith pulle down eight rebounds for the Lady Rovers.
Both ECC and Brockway are off until Friday when the play in the Elk County and Brookville Holiday Tournaments, respectively.
Pens beat Oilers, 5-2
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 26 saves, Jared McCann scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Friday night.
Chad Ruhwedel, Joseph Blandisi, Kris Letang and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Penguins, who have won four straight.
Zack Kassian and Riley Sheahan scored for the Oilers, who have lost six of their last seven.
The Penguins improved to 15-0-4 in their last 19 games against the Oilers, last losing in regulation to Edmonton on Jan. 10, 2006