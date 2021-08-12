Weise hole-in-one
DuBOIS — Jonathan Weise used an 8-iron to record a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole at the Treasure Lake Gold course on Sunday. The ace was witnessed by Mark Thomas, Rocky Ricotta and James Rubel
Area golf result
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held a Shamble event on Aug. 5, and the team of Marian Gray, Stephanie Donati, Mary Ann Piccirillo and Janet McMurrer went home with top honors with a 34.
Second place went to Mary Reuscher, Anita Todd and Carol Korthaus with a 24, while Laurie Wills, Sue Tench, Helen Garner and Linda Paul were right behind them in third with a 23.
Wills recorded an eagle on No. 1 on a chip-in, while Karen Deloia carded birdies on Nos. 10 and 15. Other players with chip-ins on the day were Deloia (No. 2), Todd (No. 2) and Korthaus (No. 7).