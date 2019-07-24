Sykesville shuts out DuBois
REYNOLDSVILLE — Sykesville defeated Pulaski 5-0 in Game 3 of a Federation League semifinal series Wednesday.
With the win, the Senators trim the series deficit to 2-1 after Pulaski took the first two games.
Sykesville got a strong pitching performance from Brandon Sicheri, who held the Generals to four hits in the shutout win as he walked one and struck out one.
At the plate, the Senators were led by Adam Fox who hit a grand slam during their five-run fourth inning.
Jake Felix and Zach Spellen each added two hits apiece for Sykesville, as it also turned two key double plays in the field to hold Pulaski off the board.
The two teams are back in action today for Game 4 at Showers Field at 6 p.m as the Generals will look to take a 3-1 series lead while Sykesville will look to even the series at two games apiece.