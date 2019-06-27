Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Dan Stamler and Tyson Kennis posted a score of 53 to take first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
Second place was a tie as Bob much and Ed Serge tied with Craig Bukousky and Alan Borden with scores of 61.
Pete Holt made the longest putt on the first hole, while Nate Crawford had the closest third shot on No. 7, holing out for eagle.
Borden was closest to the pin on the 8th hole, while Greg Kennis Jr. recorded the low gross score of the day with a 36.
Race-1 Speedway Results
DuBOIS — Racers were back in action at Race-1 Speedway June 21 as eight racing series were held.
Kyle Jones took first place in the rookie race ahead of Hunter Campisano and Liam Merrow, while Logan Glasgow and Lincoln Hetrick rounded out the top five.
In the Rookie Cage race, Billy Haywood finished first while Leon Haywood took second and Christopher Haywood was third.
Brandon Huff won the Predator 350 series race while Haden Holden finished first in the Lights race ahead of Jimmy Holden in second and Andrew Boucher in third as Ethan Siegel and Alyssa Knapp took fourth and fifth respectively.
In the Senior Champ race, Mitch Neal finished first ahead of Mike Eminhizer and Christopher Eminhizer.
Wyatt Pierce finished first in the Blue race as Haden Holden was second and Josiah Bernard finished third ahead of Camdon Frantz.
The Medium series race was one by Matt Bernard, while Karl Horn was second and Dalton Bowser, Stephen Isacco and Jarrett Cavalet went 3-4-5 respectively.
Andrew Broucher won the Clone 375 series race as Ryan Merrow took second, Tim Merrow was third and Jone Lee finished fourth.
Phillies rally to sweep Mets
PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura hit a three-run, walk-off homer against Edwin Díaz moments after Maikel Franco hit a tying, two run shot against the closer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 6-3 Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.
New York’s Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Hector Neris with one out in the ninth, but the Phillies rallied in the bottom of the inning — their fourth straight win since utility man Brad Miller brought a bamboo plant into the clubhouse as a good-luck charm.
Díaz (1-5) walked Cesar Hernandez to start, and Franco followed with his third homer of the series. He hit go-ahead, two-run homers in each of the first two games. Pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez walked with one out and advanced to second on Scott Kingery’s hard-hit, bad-hop single off Frazier’s glove at third.