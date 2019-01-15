ECC defeats Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team outscored Curwensville 40-16 in the second and third quarters combined to secure a 64-48 victory on the road Tuesday night.
Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub noted that his team started the game out with a pair of turnovers, which led to two easy baskets for the Golden Tide.
The Crusaders overcame the slow start to take a 15-13 lead into the second quarter.
After a strong second quarter, in which ECC held a 23-8 lead, and a strong start to the third quarter, Straub said his team was outscored by 14 points over the final 12 minutes of the game.
ECC had a balanced effort offensively, as Alec Wehler finished with a team-high 11 points, Alex Breindel chipped in 10 and Ben Hoffman and Regis Wortman added nine points apiece.
Despite the victory, the Crusaders head coach noted his team still has room for improvement.
“Not sure I remember a combined poorer physical, mental or emotional approach to a game than the one we put forth tonight,” Straub said.
“We have nine regular season games left and we are entering the most difficult part of our schedule. If we want to take steps on becoming a better basketball team we certainly have the opportunity to do that over the next four weeks.”
Elk County Catholic is back in action Friday as they go on the road to face Ridgway.
DuBois Christian splits DH
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams split its home games against Centre County Christian Tuesday, with the boys coming away with a 41-22 win and the girls falling 20-19.
On the boys side, the Eagles used a big second quarter, in which they outscored Centre County 20-4 to take a 28-12 lead into the half after the game was tied at eight heading into the quarter.
DCS (5-8) then closed out the game by holding Center County to just two points in the fourth quarter to secure the 41-22 victory.
Gabe Hoover led the Eagles with 11 points in the win, while Alex Hallowell chipped in eight points and Colin Thomas added seven.
On the girls side, the Lady Eagles led 15-10 at the half after holding a 9-4 advantage in the second quarter, but scored just one point in the third quarter and three in the fourth to suffer the one-point loss.
DuBois Christian (10-4) was led by Gabby Meholick with nine points on the night.
Both teams are back in action Friday as they travel to Altoona to face Great Commission. The girls game tips off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys follow at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.