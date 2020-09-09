DuBois golfers top Brockway
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team secured a 20-stroke victory over visiting Brockway, winning 193-213 at DuBois Country Club Wednesday afternoon.
The Beavers, who moved to 5-0 with the win, were led by Cody Jaconski, who claimed individual medalist honors by shooting a 42.
Brock Smith and Landon Gustafson followed, each posting rounds of 50 for DuBois, while Tyson Kennis rounded out the scoring with a 51.
Brockway was led by Dylen Coder, who finished just one stroke behind Jaconski with a 43.
The Rovers also got a 51 from Daniel Shugarts, while Carter Nichols and Troy Johnson closed out the scoring for the visitors with rounds of 59 and 60, respectively.
Charlie Harmon and Gavin Kaschalk also competed for DuBois and posted rounds of 52 and 55, respectively.
Also competing for Brockway were Andrew Brubaker (61) and Isaac Crawford (62).
Brockway is back in action today for a trig-match with DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, while DuBois hosts Brookville Monday.