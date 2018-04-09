Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll is a small one, as just two area bowlers from the same league made the cut.
Carl Haymaker and Roger Manning Jr. rolled games of 290 and 278, respectively, in the Owens-Brockway Mens League.
