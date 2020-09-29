Lady Dutch defeat Kane
KANE — The St. Marys girls soccer team secured a 4-1 victory on the road over Kane Monday.
The Lady Dutch took a 2-0 lead into the half as Gianna Surra got the scoring started 10 minutes in off an assist from Carlee Ginther.
Abby Erick added a goal with 13 minutes remaining in the opening half to make it a two-goal game.
In the opening minute of the second half Surra set up Kyla Johnson for a goal to push the lead to 3-0.
With six minutes left Jenna Mazzaferro sent a cross into the box, which deflected off of Savanna McAlee and into the back of the net to stretch the lead to four goals.
The Lady Wolves broke up the shutout with four minutes left on a goal from Jessica Buhl to bring the final score to 4-1.
Olivia Eckels had seven saves in net in the first half, while Anna Lundin played the final 30 minutes of the game and made three saves.
St. Marys is back in action Thursday as it travels to Ridgway.
St. Marys spikers swept
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys volleyball team suffered a three-set defeat at the hands of visiting Cameron County by a score of 25-22, 25-6, 25-21 Tuesday night.
The Lady Dutch are back in action Thursday as they visit Kane.
YMCA youth basketball
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for its 5th and 6th grade boys individual basketball league.
Registrations will be taken up until the first practice on Oct. 1 from 4-5 p.m. at the YMCA.
The league is free for those with a family membership, $25 for youth members and $45 for potential members.
Games will be played on Friday evenings beginning Oct. 16. For more information, contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.