Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Six area bowlers out of both the adult and youth leagues have rolled their way to a spot on this edition of the bowling honor roll.
A pair of those bowlers hail from the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, as Kyle Shannon led the way with a 279 game, while Cam Tilson followed two pins back with a game of 277.
The Town & Country League also produced an honor roll member, as Jackie Mitskavich led the way with a 278 game on her way to recording a 722 series.
Jeff Krach staked his name on the honor roll by bowling a 278 game on his way to a series score of 761 in the Sunday Mixed Couples League.
In the Beaver Meadow League it was Mary Reed making the list by bowling a game of 243 this week.
In the youth leagues, Morrigan Decker made the honor roll by rolling a 256 game in the DuBois Lanes Junior League.