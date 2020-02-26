Weather Alert

...SNOW SQUALLS MOVING THROUGH THE REGION... HAZARDS...SNOW SQUALLS, WHICH CAN RAPIDLY REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE, WILL AFFECT PARTS OF THE AREA BETWEEN 1125 PM AND 115 AM. IF YOU ENCOUNTER SQUALLS WHILE TRAVELING, SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA STOPPING DISTANCE BETWEEN THE CAR IN FRONT OF YOU. SAFETY INFO... USE EXTRA CAUTION IF YOU MUST TRAVEL INTO OR THROUGH THIS SQUALL. RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY AND POTENTIALLY SLICK ROADS ARE LIKELY TO LEAD TO ACCIDENTS. CONSIDER DELAYING TRAVEL UNTIL THIS SQUALL PASSES YOUR LOCATION. && TIME...MOT...LOC 0425Z 239DEG 48KT 4093 7818