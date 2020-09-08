Lady Beavers edge Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois girls tennis team came from behind to edge Punxsutawney 4-3 on the road Tuesday afternoon.
After losing three of the four singles matches, the Lady Beavers then swept the three doubles matches to secure the narrow victory.
Stephanie Juarez recorded DuBois’ lone singles win at No. 3 singles where she topped Allie Meko 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles action, it was Rachel Kister and Lydia Dixon teaming up to defeat Hannah Pearce and Emily McMahan by a score of 8-4 in the No. 1 doubles match.
At No. 2 doubles, Claire Shaffer and Kylee George won 8-5 over Bailee Stello and Hailey Smith, while the No. 3 doubles match also ended with an 8-5 final as Cassie Lanzoni and Laken Lashinsky beat Punxsy’s Chloe All and Olivia Burkett.
The Lady Beavers’ got their second best singles performance in the No. 4 match from Olivia Reed, who suffered a tiebreaker defeat by a final of 6-2, 4-6, 12-10.
Punxsutawney won the No. 1 singles match by default, while DuBois’ Grace Askey lost 6-1, 6-4 to Jadyn McMahan at No. 2 singles.
DuBois is back in action Monday as it travels to face Brockway.