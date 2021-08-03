DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held a member/guest tournament recently that consisted of a two net best balls among a four person team. First place went to the team of Carol Korthaus, Jen Graeca, Janet McMurrer and Gale Shturtz with a score of 122.
Second place went to the foursome of Mary Reuscher, Fran DaCanal, Vickie Struble and Lianne Schneider with a score of 129, while third place went to Betsy Schuch, Annie Baker, Darla Hawley and Deb Morey with a score of 132.
Low gross team went to Susan Hartman, Kristine Foltz, Christina McGinnis and McLair Alt with a 183.
Most accurate drive went to member Mary Ann Piccirillo and guest Nancy Smoose. Member Mary Reuscher was closest to the pin on No. 7, as was guest Annie Baker. Member Sue Tench made longest putt on No. 9, as Lisa Wyant was the guest to make the longest putt — also on No. 9.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Mark Spila and Pete Holt scored a 68 to win first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open league last week.
Second place went to the team of Craig Bukousky and Greg Kennis Sr. with a 73. Teresa Kennis and Tyson Kennis came in third with a 74.
Jim McAfoos and Bukousky died for low gross with each carding a 36.
Rick Haney had the closest second shot on No. 1, Teresa Kennis made longest putt on No. 7 and Bukousky was closest to the pin on No. 8.