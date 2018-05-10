Crusaders top Cardinals
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic baseball team jumped out to an early 5-0 lead against DuBois Central Catholic Thursday, and the Crusaders made that advantage stand up with a 6-2 victory at Berwind Park.
The Crusaders grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first against DCC starter Anthony kness on a pair of RBI groundouts by Alec Wehler and Hunter Cashmer.
Elk County (6-11) pushed its lead to 5-0 with three more runs in the second. Alex Fedus and Wehler each had RBIs singles in the frame, while Isaac Brock had a sacrifice fly.
Central Catholic (11-5) countered with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, with Thomas Grecco and Tyler McIntosh scoring those runs on singles.
Elk County scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth when Will Uberti drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.
Uberti was the only player on either team to have two hits in the day.
Brady Schneider went the distance on the mound to pick up the win for ECC. He allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out one and walking two.
Kness suffered the loss, giving up six earned runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked three.
Both teams play on the road Monday. Elk County travels to Bradford, while DCC is at Kane.
DuBois netters edge Clearfield
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys tennis team swept all four singles matchups Thursday against Clearfield en route to a 4-3 victory in its final home match of the season.
DuBois got straight-set wins from Noah Knarr, Jimmy Oberlin and Drew Reiters in first, second and fourth singles, respectively.
Noah Knarr beat Landan Rosinsky, 6-1, 6-1, while Oberlin swept Avery Rowles, 6-0, 6-0. Reiter topped Cruz Wright, 6-1, 6-4.
Beaver Lucas Knarr rallied from a set down to pull out a hard fought 5-7, 6-2, 11-9 win against Kyler Rosinsky at No. 3 singles.
Clearfield then swept all three doubles contests.
Landan Rosinksy and Rowles teamed up to beat Oberlin and Corey Giles, 8-4 at No. 1, while Kyler Rosinsky and Wright upended Blaze Welpott and jake Landini, 8-3, at No. 2.
At third doubles, the Bison duo of Parker Marshall and Devan DeSantis topped Connor Hamby and Ethan Knarr, 8-2.
“We finished strong with our last home match of the season,” said DuBois coach Jenna Kirk. “Lucas won third singles in a tight super breaker. He has really become a strong singles player for us this season.
“He has worked hard on his consistency and his serves and moving his opponents around. It’s not easy to stay calm in tie break situations, especially when he was down 6-9 at one point.
“Drew did great today as well. He’s always been a solid doubles player, but he’s had a few chances this year to play singles, and I’m very happy with how well he has been playing.”
DuBois wraps up its season today at Brockway.
Raiders blank Oil City, 12-0
OIL CITY — Aaron Park threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks as the Brookville Raiders baseball team scored in all but one inning in a 12-0 five-inning win at Oil City Thursday afternoon.
The Raiders (5-8) led 5-0 before scoring six runs in the fourth inning to put the game away. Park also led the Raiders at the plate with a double, triple and two runs batted in. Dane Lyle and Chase Palmer each had two hits while Seth Dunkle singled and scored three runs.
Lyle singled in two runs in the Raiders’ big fourth while Tyler Park and Palmer singled in runs as well. Aaron Park doubled and scored on Shaun Reynolds’ single in the sixth.
The Raiders host Brockway today starting at 6 p.m. at McKinley Field.
Clarion upends Lady Raiders
BROOKVILLE — Breaking open a close game late, the Clarion Lady Cats softball team pulled away for a 14-1 win over Brookville at Northside Field Thursday afternoon.
Clarion led 2-1 through five innings before scoring eight runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh to set the final score.
Kaitlyn Constantino tossed a four-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one to lead Clarion, which had 17 hits. Alexis Constantino went 5-for-5 with a double and two triples. Breanna Campbell had three hits
Marcy Schindler had two hits for the Lady Raiders (4-10). She tripled in Megrah Suhan for the Lady Raiders’ lone run, putting them up 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
Brookville visits Johnsonburg Monday.
Youth girls softball signups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Youth Girls Softball League will hold its final two signups on the next two Saturdays (May 12 &19).
Signups on both Saturdays will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Gregory Field, 1595 Haag Road in DuBois.
The slow pitch league is for girls ages 12-19, and every girl who signs up has the opportunity to play.
People with questions should call 590-2990.
