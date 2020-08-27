DuBois youth softball tryouts
DuBOIS — The DuBois Xtreme 14U softball team is holding tryouts for upcoming fall season Wednesday at Heindl Field at DuBois City Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Dan McGranor (814-849-5414) or Denise McGranor (814-603-9919). If the tryout date does not work with a family schedule, call to set up a tryout at a more convenient time.
Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Dan Stamler and Greg Kennis Sr. tied for first place with Mike Weber and Jeff Colbey in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday as both pairs shot a 69.
Jim London and Harry Steele finished one stroke back, as they combined to shoot a 70 to take third.
Colton Gearhart had the closest third shot on the 12th hole, while Stmaler had both the longest putt on No. 13 and was closest to the pin on hole 14.
Craig Bukousky shot the low gross round of the day with a 34.
q q q
EMPORIUM — The Golf Nuts played at Emporium Country Club Wednesday as George Heitzenrater, Charlie Muth, Tom Maloney and Joe Michalski teamed up to shoot a 363 and take first place.
Second place went to Gary Starr, Don Woods, Mike Ross and Ed Pasi, as the foursome finished two strokes back with a 365.
In third with a score of 366 was the foursome of Joe Swisher, Tom Murray, Art Faccone and Dick Platt, while Fran Inzana, Frank Foulkrod, Chuck Eldridge and Tom Haag shot a 374 to finish fourth.
Gary Starr shot the low gross round of the day with a 79, while Starr and Woods took 41 quota points apiece with Heitzenrater taking 39.
Dave Heltman and Dave Shobert took Odd Man Out honors, as next week the Golf Nuts will play DuBois Country Club.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a Scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
First place was claimed by Gary Snyder, Joe Smith, Jerry Sanko and George Sanko.
Ray Wyant, Don Jewell, Mike Slimmer and Ken Smith took second, while third place went to Jim Kyler, Bruce Heasley, Terry Stockdale and Ray Lockitski.
Rich Lissy made the longest putt on the seventh hole, Reggie Hoover recorded the closest second shot on the 15th hole and Joe Smith was closest to the pin on No. 17.
Matson Hole-in-one
DuBOIS — Janet Matson recorded a hole-in-one on the second hole in the Ladies League at DuBois Country Club on Aug. 13.
The shot was witnessed by Judy Nicewonger and Chery Rosenhoover
Pirates trade OF Dyson
In what could be the first of many moves by the Pittsburgh Pirates before the MLB trade deadline, they dealt center fielder Jarrod Dyson to the Chicago White Sox, general manager Ben Cherington announced Friday.
The Pirates will receive international bonus pool slot in return for Dyson, allowing them to spend an additional $243,300 in this year’s international signing period.
The Pirates had praised Dyson for his veteran leadership, especially with the way he tutored shortstop Cole Tucker in his conversion to the outfield this season. Dyson made some profound statement about race relations, with both his words and by taking a knee to protest racial and social injustice during the national anthem on Opening Day at St. Louis. And Dyson kept things loose with his levity in the clubhouse, and showcased his elite speed on both the basepaths and in the outfield.
But Dyson, who started 15 games and played in 21, didn’t hit his weight — which is saying something for a player generously listed at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds. He batted .157 (8 for 51) with five RBIs and four stolen bases.