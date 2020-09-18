St. Marys spikers win opener
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls volleyball team opened its season with a four-set victory against visiting Ridgway, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-21.
Meghan McGonnellled the Lady Dutch with 10 kills, while Holly Anthony and Lindsey Reiter each had four kills. Anthony and Payton Bauer each added four blocks.
St. Marys swept the junior varsity match, 25-22, 25-16.
The Lady Dutch are back in action today at Oswayo Valley at 11 a.m.
Lady Dutch sweep Ramettes
JOHNSONBURG — The St. Marys girls tennis team secured a 7-0 sweep on the road over Johnsonburg Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Dutch got a pair of 8-0 wins from Samantha Hayes and Lilia Lion at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, as Hayes defeated Chloe Trumbull, while Lion topped Rachel Buhite.
The No. 3 singles match saw Brooke Henry top Kendal Mehalko by a score of 8-1, while Rachel Fleming beat Maria Catalano 8-1 in the No. 4 singles match.
In doubles action, Mya Klaiber and Emma Gavazzi teamed up to beat Trumbull and Buhite at No. 1 doubles by a score of 8-4.
Lydia Ehrensberger and Hannah Winseck won 8-2 over Mehalko and Castalano at No. 2 doubles.
In the No. 3 doubles match, Breanna Marconi and Kiley Williams beat Olivia Barker and Rylie Halquist 8-0.
St. Marys hosts Elk County Catholic Monday, while Johnsonburg visits Bradford Tuesday.
DCS falls at Grace Prep
STATE COLLEGE — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams were swept in a doubleheader at Grace Prep on Thursday.
DuBois Christian lost a close 3-2 contest, with the hosts using a 2-1 advantage in the second half to pull out the victory. Lady Eagle Rorrie Maynard scored in the first half on a penalty kick, while Lily Shenkle found the back of the net after the break.
Grace Prep won the boys game 11-0.
DAMS football beats Punxsy
DuBOIS — The DuBois 7th and 8th grade football team bested Punxsutawney, 22-20, Thursday night at EJ Mansell Stadium.
DuBois’ Danny Dixon had touchdown runs of 22 and 58 yards in the win, while Jaxson Hanzely ripped off a 90-yard TD run and also had a 2-point conversion run. The Beavers other two points came on a conversion pass from Trey Wingard to Boston Graham.
Beaver Nathan Kougher made a huge tackle on a late 2-point conversion attempt by Punxsy to seal the DuBois victory.
DuBois travels to Redbank Valley Thursday afternoon.
Area Golf Result
CLARION — The “Golf Nuts” played at Clarion Oaks Golf Course on Thursday, and the trio of
Gary Starr, Dave Beane and Ed Pasi took home first-place honors with a 266.
Second place went to Frank Foulkrod, Tom Haag and Joe Michalsk (267), while Fran Inzana, John Kruse and Ron Rosman shot a 269 for third,
Starr shot a 79 for low gross of the day. Quota Points were Rosman 41, Starr 40, Beane 39, Chuck Eldridge 39 and Michalski 39.
The league plays at the Kane Country Club next week.