Pulaski blanks Rossiter
ROSSITER — Pulaski got another strong pitching performance from Phil Myers Tuesday, as the lefty tossed a one-hitter in a 4-0 win at Rossiter that put the Generals back at the .500 mark.
The game was originally scheduled for Showers Field but was moved to Rossiter’s Shaffer Field due to a scheduling conflict at Showers.
Justin Miknis went 4-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Generals, while Shane Haberberger was 2-for-3. Lucas Burkett drove in two runs.
The victory was the fourth straight for Pulaski following an 0-4 start. The Generals are scheduled to play at Brookville today.
LL softball schedule change
DuBOIS — The schedule for today’s Little League Softball All-Star games at Heindl Field has been changed.
St. Marys vs. Punxsutawney, which was originally scheduled as the second game, will now be played first at 6 p.m.
Brookville at DuBois will follow as the second game of the night after originally being scheduled as the first game of the doubleheader.
Phillies-Nationals postponed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals were rained out after a nearly two-hour delay on Tuesday, the teams’ second washout in two nights.
The game will be made up on Sept. 24 at 1:05 p.m. as part of a day-night doubleheader. Monday’s game was already rescheduled as the front end of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.
Neither team immediately finalized its pitching plans for Wednesday, which will now feature the first two games of a three-game series.