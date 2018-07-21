Bowhunting class scheduled
PENFIELD – The Pa. Game Commission will conduct a one day Bowhunting Safety and Bowhunter Education Course (Successful Bowhunting) led by certified bowhunter education instructors on Saturday, Aug. 4 at the DCNR Annex Building on the road to Elliot State Park.
Preregistration is required and there is a $20 fee to cover materials needed for the class. To register, participants must first complete and online home study and upon passing a qualifier exam they will be qualified to register for field day instructions and skills class.
To read about the class and requirements, log onto the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at www.pgc.state.pa.us and click on Hunter Education and then on Successful Bow Hunting. This is the course required by Treasure Lake to apply for the wildlife management hunt and the course required by many states to bow hunt.
This is the last class for this area before hunting starts.
For more information contact Dave Sylvis at (814) 371-8596 or (814) 603-2299 or Ed Greenawalt at 594-1768 or email ajdsylvis@verizon.net.
Hunter-Trapper class openings
PENFIELD – There are still some openings for the Hunter Trapper Education course at the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry Annex building Tuesday, July 24, and Wednesday, July 25 from 6-9:30 p.m. The course is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
This is a two day course and participants must attend both days to pass the course. This course is required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to purchase a hunting license.
Class size is limited to the first 40 students to register. To register, log on to the Game Commission website at www.pgc.state.pa.us and click on Hunter Education and then on calendar and go to June 26 and register for the class located at Moshannon State Forest.
For more information or assistance, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596. The class is free of charge paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this course to be able to purchase a hunting license.
Phillies-Padres rained out
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed because of the threat of all-day rain, forcing the teams to play a day-night doubleheader Sunday.
It’s the 40th postponement of the season, one more than 2017.
Sunday’s regularly scheduled game will move up from 1:35 p.m. to 12:05 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
All fans holding tickets for Saturday’s postponed game may attend the second game Sunday using their original tickets.
Nick Pivetta (6-7) will start for the NL East-leading Phillies and Luis Perdomo (1-4) will go for the Padres in the first game. Vince Velasquez (5-8) is set to start the second game for Philadelphia. San Diego hasn’t announced its starter.
Mets trade Familia to Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — After three years of missing the playoffs and dealing away fan favorites like Yoenis Cespedes, Josh Donaldson and Sonny Gray, the Oakland Athletics are trying to steer themselves in the opposite direction.
They certainly took a significant step Saturday by acquiring New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia to bolster a bullpen that includes All-Star closer Blake Treinen.
An All-Star in 2016, Familia was 4-4 with a 2.88 ERA and 17 saves in 21 chances with the Mets this season. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out 43 and walked 14 in 40 appearances covering 40 2/3 innings.
There were reports that the two sides were close to a deal late Friday night. Familia was at Yankee Stadium on Saturday morning but left before the start of the Mets’ 7-6 loss.
