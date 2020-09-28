ECC netters win
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic girls tennis team swept all three doubles matches Monday against host Johnsonburg to help come away with a 6-1 win against the Ramettes.
The Lady Crusaders also won three of the four singles contests, with Johnsonburg’s lone win coming at No. 1 where Chloe Trumbull bested Audrey Dornisch, 8-5.
Elk County’s Gina Busj and marcella Dollinger came away with identical 8-3 wins against Rachel Buhite and Maria Catalano at second and fourth singles, respectively. In between, Lydia Anderson topped Kendall Mehalko, 8-5, at No. 3.
In doubles play, Dornisch and Anderson teamed up to beat Trumbull and Buhite, 8-1, at No. 1. Bush and Dollinger scored an 8-5 win at No. 2 against Mehalko and Catalano, while Lady Crusaders Destiny Fisher and Rachel Wolfe upended Olivia Barker and Rylie Halquist, 8-2, at third doubles.
Sheffield tops Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Visiting Sheffield rallied for two opening-set wins, fighting off eight set points in both combined, and beat the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team in a four-setter Monday night, 27-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 0-5 going into Tuesday’s game at North Clarion.
Maggie Mackins led the Lady Raiders with nine kills while Reggan Olson finished with seven kills and three assists. Ashton Pangallo served five aces, Emily Steel had four kills and three aces, and Bella Hill finished with five kills. Taylor Reitz served three aces.
For Sheffield (4-1), Kandence Steffan had 12 kills and 29 assists, Lynzie Grubbs finished with eight kills and Annabel Shelden had 23 digs.
NoPo edges Lady Dutch
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys volleyball team suffered a five-set loss to visiting Northern Potter Monday by a score of 11-25, 25-23, 25-17, 21-15, 8-15.
The Lady Rovers were led at the net by Holly Anthony and Payton Bauer with eight kills apiece, while Samantha Vavala had 15 assists and Rylee Nicklas had 10 service points and eight assists.
St. Marys hosts Cameron County today.
Area golf result
KANE — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Kane Country Club last week, with the team of Fran Inzana, Frank Foulkrod, Chuck Eldridge and Ed Pasi shooting a 360 to capture first-place honors.
Second place went to the team of Les Schlosser, Tom Haag, Tom Maloney and Doug Delp (363), while the quartet of Don Woods, Dave Beane, Art Faccone and Mike Ross took third at 372.
Foulkrod shot the low gross of the day with a 76. Quota Points were Haag 43, Foulkrod 40 and Delp 40. The league plays at Beechwoods Golf Course this week.