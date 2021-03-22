Clarion falls to Berlin
ALTOONA — The Clarion boys basketball team saw its magical season come to an end in the PIAA Class A semifinals Monday night, as District 5 champ Berlin-Brothersvalley topped the Bobcats, 78-52, to the state championship game.
Berlin put together a 21-0 run that spanned the end of the first and beginning of the second quarter to seize control of the game, and Clarion was never able to recover from there.
Cal German led Clarion with 20 points, while Elijah Sechler scored a game-high 24 points for Berlin. Mountaineer pace Posser added 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while teammate Abe Countryman chipped in 12.
Clarion, which was playing in the state semifinals for the first time since 1962, finished the season with a 17-10 record.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A handful of area bowlers recorded scores high enough to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Jackie Mitskavich rolled a 290 game as part of a 778 series in Division A of the Sportsmans, while Zack Myers and pat Nosker added games of 279 and 278, respectively, in that same division of the league.
Rick Meredith posted a 770 series in the Owens-Brockway League, while Kyle Shannon had a 754 series in the Gold Even.
Morrigan Decker also recorded a 255 game in the Sunday Mixed Couples.