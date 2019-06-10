Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a ‘Hi-Lo Score’ event at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
The foursome of John Buskirk, Mike Slimmer, Jerry Sanko and George Sanko finished in first place.
Second went to Butch Martell, Tom Herzing, Terry Stockdale and Joe Geppart.
Scott Kessler, Doug Powell, Rich Stewart and Fent Shenkle finished in third place.
Stewart had the closest second shot on the fourth hole, while Buskirk made the longest putt on No. 8 and Joe Smith recorded the closest third shot on hole 13.
Parker announces retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Four-time NBA champion Tony Parker has announced he’s retiring after 18 seasons.
The 37-year-old guard played 17 said on Twitter Monday that it was an emotional decision and that it has been an “incredible journey.” He played 17 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and made the postseason every year of his career before joining the Hornets last season and missing the playoffs. He was selected to the All-Star team six times and was named second-team All-NBA three times.
ESPN was first to report the news.
Parker stated 1,151 games regular season games and averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. He also played in 226 playoffs games, averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.
Parker had one year left on his contract with the Hornets, but was not a major part of the rotation late last season.