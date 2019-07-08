Sykesville shuts out Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Led by a no-hitter from Dan Wascovich, Sykesville defeated Brookville 12-0 in five innings on the road in a Federation League contest Monday.
Wascovich went five innings without allowing a hit and striking out two, as the only base runner he allowed in the victory was on a hit by pitch.
At the plate the Senators took the early lead with a run in the first before breaking the game open with four runs in the third, five in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Sykesville was led by Ryan Walker who went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a double, as he drove in six runs and scored a pair.
Adam Fox added a pair of RBIs and two runs scored, while Brandon Sicheri, Devon Walker and Jake Felix all scored two runs apiece for the Senators.
Sykesville (11-7) hosts DuBois Wednesday before wrapping up the regular season on the road against DuBois Sunday.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — Gary Hoover recorded a hole in one at Beechwoods Golf Course on July 4.
Hoover made the shot with a 4-iron on the 150-yard seventh hole as it was witnessed by Burton Mowery and Jim Smith.