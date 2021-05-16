Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The trio of Butch Martell, Wayne London and Joe Geppert took home top honors in Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League action this week.
Tim Pleacher, Reggie Hoover and Bob Smiley finished second, while third went to the quartet of Gary Snyder, Walt Kosiba, Butch Stiner and John Showers.
Bob Fornauf made the longest putt on No. 2, while Martell was closest to the pin on No. 9. Hoover had the closest third shot on No. 13.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Nate Crawford and Colton Gearhart tied for first-place honors with Mark Spila and Greg Kennis Jr., with both teams shooting 72s Wednesday in Open League action at Kenterra Golf Course.
Cork Egolf and Bob Muth finished third, just a shot back with a 73.
Muth had the closest second shot on No. 10, while Spila made the longest putt on No. 15. Kennis was closest to the pin on No. 17.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf League played an “Omit 6 Worst Holes” event on Friday, with Kathy Caracci claiming first place with a 40. Maryd Reed and Peg Akers tied for second.
Players with chip-ins on the day were Kate Walsh (No. 4), Darla Hawley (No. 9), Ginny Libby (No. 12), Anita Todd (No. 1) and Donna Burt-McCaliley (No. 7).
q q q
CLARION — George Heitzenrater, Art Faccone and Dave Heltman shot a 292 to take home first place Golf Nut action Wednesday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course..
Emory Keith, Tom Haag and Tom Mortimer came in second with a 293, while the team of Les Schlosser, Gary Bisson and Doug Delp took third with 297.
Gary Starr shot low gross with an 86.
The traveling league play at Leaning Pines St Marys this week.
Curry wins NBA scoring title
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots.
The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will play Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. Golden State’s opponent was dependent on Sunday night’s results for the Lakers and Portland.
At 33, Curry and Jordan are the only scoring champions age 33 or older. Curry also joins Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships.
Two-time MVP Curry locked up his first scoring title since 2015-16 with his second basket of the game late in the first quarter. He made 9 of 22 3s and also contributed nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State’s sixth straight win.
Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 29 points and 16 rebounds.