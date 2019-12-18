DuBois rifle beats Portage
DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team pulled out a tight 1347-1325 victory against Portage Wednesday night at the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Alex Long was the individual match winner, shooting a personal best 285. Keith Fatula followed with a 279, while Kassie Uplinger (262), Danielle Baumgartner (262) and Megan O’Rourke (259). Those scores for everyone but Fatula were also personal bests.
Three other Beavers — Ashley Yanulittis (254), Zachary Shugarts (241) and Zak Roy (229) — shot personal bests in varsity action but didn’t factor in the team scoring.
DuBois also won the junior varsity match, 272-251.
Mia Edwards led DuBois with a 92, while Cassandra Salter and Samantha Muth shot personal best scores of 91 and 89, respectively.
DuBois is now off until Jan. 15 when it hosts Everett, the defending state team champ in air rifle.
DAMS wrestling falls to P-O
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School wrestling team suffered ae 50-18 loss to Philipsburg-Osceola Tuesday night in its season-opening match.
The Beavers got pins from Brysen Delaney, Tycen Roy and Zack Gallagher while Owen McCleary, Isiah Rodriguez and Jeff Morris all secured wins in exhibition action.
DuBois is back in action Jan. 3 at DuBois Area High School against St. Marys.
Lady Eagles top CCC
JOHNSTOWN — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team secured a 36-24 victory over Cambria County Christian School on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles were led by Rorrie Maynard, who finished with a. team-high 10 points on the night, while Gabby Meholick followed with nine points in the win.
Emily Deitch and Grace Deitch each chipped in six points for DCS, as Hannah Deitch added five points.