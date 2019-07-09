Rockets top Senators, 5-1
REYNOLDSVILLE — The DuBois Rockets got a strong pitching performance from Morgan Bell as they upended the Sykesville Senators, 5-1, Wednesday evening.
Bell went the distance, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out three and walking five.
Sykesville posted its lone run in the bottom of the first when Brandon Sicheri walked, stole second and scored on a single by Garrett Prosper. It was all Bell and DuBois from there.
The Rockets took the lead with two runs in the second against against Senators starter Ben Hayes. DuBois held that 2-1 advantage for most of the game before scoring twice in the sixth and one in the seventh against reliever Ryan Walker.
Sean Zimmerman went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles to lead the Rockets offense. Dan Bowman added two hits, while Noah Bloom had a double and two RBIs. Jake Sorbera and Johnathan Thomas also had RBIs.
DuBois improved to 12-4 and closes out its regular season with a doubleheader Thursday against Brookville and games Sunday against Sykesville and Rossiter.
Sykesville (11-8) has just the Sunday game against the Rockets — slated for 2 p.m. at Stern Field — left in its regular season.
The Federation League playoffs are scheduled to start Tuesday with a best-of-3 series between the fourth and fifth-place teams.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a Shamble by Shot event at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
Bert Schenk, Don Jewell, Ray Lockitski and George Sanko took first place.
Second went to Butch Martell, Doug Powell, John Showers and Fred Gustafson.
In third was the foursome of John Buskirk, Mike Slimmer, Bob Smiley and George Sanko.
Lockitski mad the longest putt on the ninth hole and also had the closest third shot on the 13th hole.
Penguins’ Matt Cullen retires
PITTSBURGH — Matt Cullen, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the oldest player to ever appear in a game for the team, announced his retirement Wednesday at the age of 42.
Cullen made the announcement in a video and essay posted on the team’s website.
“I will spend the rest of my life in awe of how blessed I’ve been,” Cullen said in the video. “It’s hard to believe that this is the end, but here I am.”
Cullen concludes his career 19th on the NHL’s all-time games played list with 1,516.
He played 225 of those games with the Penguins, recording 36 goals and 83 points.
Already a Stanley Cup champion with Carolina in 2006, Cullen joined the Penguins as a free agent in the summer of 2015 and became an important contributor to back-to-back title teams as a bottom-six center and key penalty killer.
After playing a year in his home state of Minnesota, he returned to the Penguins last season to wrap up a 21-year NHL career.
“I felt like it was only right to retire in Pittsburgh with everything that the organization had given me and done for me,” Cullen wrote. “I’m so happy I came back and finished my last year in Pittsburgh. I wouldn’t trade that last year for anything.”