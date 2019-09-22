PSU DuBois sweeps DH at home
DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team recorded its second straight sweep of its fall ball campaign with a pair of wins over Ohio State Mansfield at Showers Field Sunday.
The team took the first game of the doubleheader by a score of 13-1 before winning the second 12-4.
Toner Corl and Jacob Allen each had homers on the day for the Lions.
Penn State DuBois returns to action next weekend on the road against Pitt Bradford.
Area Golf Results
TREASURE LAKE — The Treasure Lake Men’s Golf Association hosted its 2019 Fall Classic over the weekend as 72 players competed.
The-two day event was held on the Gold Course on Saturday and then golfers took to the Silver Course on Sunday.
Golfers played in twosomes on Saturday, but scores were still kept to foursomes, as holes 1-6 were played as a best-ball format, 7-12 were played with alternating shots and 13-18 were under a scramble format.
On Sunday the golfers played in foursomes under a three-best balls format.
The foursome of Mud Moulthrop, Bagger McElrone, Ron Tench and Mike Kurtz took first place in the Classic with a total score of 334, recording a 136 on day one and a 198 on day two.
Second place went to Mike Mayers Randy Zartman, Carl Lias and Junior LaBrasca, as they recorded a 131 on day one and a 207 on day two to finish four shots back overall with a 338.
Rich Bevan, Gary Spiegel, Dave King and David Stern shot a 135 on the gold course and a 206 on the silver to finish with a total of 341 to take third place.
In fourth place were Jack Gray, Gary Shelley, Fritz Hedglin and Chuck E. Griebel as the foursome shot a 146 on the opening day and followed with a 201 on Sunday to finish with a 347 for the Classic.
Hole in one
TROUTVILLE — Ed Serge made a hole in one on the fourth hole at Kenterra Golf Course Thursday.
Serge made the shot on the par-4 hole with his driver, as it was just the second ace on the hole in the course’s 15-year history.
The shot was witnessed by Jim McAfoos and Harry Steele.