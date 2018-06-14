DuBois Renegades sign-ups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Youth Football Renegades will be holding sign-ups during Community Days at DuBois City Park on Friday and Saturday atthe Funnel Cake booth.
Sign-ups are for football players and cheerleaders ages 7-13. Questions, please call Bob at 661-9472.
Area golf result
DuBOIS — The Golf Nuts played at the DuBois Country Club Wednesday, and the quartet of Emory Keith, Jack Kramer, John Kruse and Terry Crawford took home first-place honors with score of 385.
George Heitzenrater, Les Schlosser, Tom Haag and Dave Heltman came in second with a 389.
There was a tie for low gross score, as Keith and Kramer each shot an 86.
Kramer, Keith and Heitzenrater took the Quota Points, while Ed Pasi took Odd Man Out honors.
Next week’s play is at White Oak Golf Course in Dayton.
Russia wins World Cup opener
MOSCOW (AP) — Substitute Denis Cheryshev scored two goals to lead host Russia over Saudi Arabia 5-0 Thursday in the opening match of the World Cup.
With President Vladimir Putin watching, Cheryshev chipped the ball over two Saudi defenders in the 43rd minute and shot over goalkeeper Abdullah Al Muaiouf’s right side. He later chipped the ball in for Russia’s fourth goal in stoppage time.
Yuri Gazinsky initially put Russia ahead with a header from Alexander Golovin’s cross in the 12th minute.
After Cheryshev’s first goal, Artyom Dzyuba made an instant impact off the bench to make it 3-0 in the 71st with a header from Golovin’s cross. Golovin added the fifth from a free kick.
It was Russia’s first World Cup win since 2002 and ended a seven-game winless run overall.
